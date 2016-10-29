Currie 32 - 41 Ayr: Vital victory keeps title hopes alive

Ayr withstood a second half comeback from Currie to maintain their challenge for the Premiership title.

It looked as though the Millbrae side had wrapped up proceedings after a first half display where they ran in four tries, but Ben Cairns’ side emerged from the break rejuvenated and nearly completed a spectacular comeback.

Tries from the visitors’ Will Bordill, Scott Sutherland and Grant Anderson put them in a controlling position whilst a solo reply from Currie’s captain Ross Weston left the score a lopsided 11-31 at the break.

However, Currie’s never-say-die attitude had been on show all afternoon and it was their exciting back line who kickstarted the revival. Two tries in succession from the hosts’ Robbie Nelson and Ben Robbins breathed life into what had been a lacklustre performance.

In spite of the home side’s ascendance, Ayr added the coup-de-grace when Frazier Climo ghosted under the posts in the 80th minute. Currie will undoubtably be satisfied with their second half showing, but nonetheless, Ayr hung on for a vital away victory.