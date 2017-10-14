Currie 30 - 24 Stirling County: Chieftains stand firm

Currie Chieftains withstood a second-half fightback to take all five league points against fellow play-off aspirants Stirling County.

The hosts appeared to be in charge at the interval after a clinical showing that had seen Callum Mackintosh open the scoring in 18 minutes. Adam Hastings added a self-converted score and a penalty as the Chieftains converted their opportunities into points.

Just before the break the home side claimed a third try when Cammy Gray sprinted in for an unconverted score. A fruitless spell of pressure from Stirling brought the first period to a close.

Restarting 20-0 in arrears, Stirling enjoyed a spell in the ascendancy and clawed back five points when Hamilton Burr crossed. Currie lock Vince Wright was red carded before Ruaridh Leishman claimed a quickfire double, both converted by Logan Trotter, to cut the gap to a single point.

The hosts secured try four when Stephen Ainslie dotted down but an unconverted score by Peter Jericevich ensured a tense finale before John Cox settled the issue when he blasted his way over.