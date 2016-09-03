Currie 13 - 28 Gala: Defence pays off for Gala

Gala held off a rousing finish from the hosts to bounce back from an opening day defeat with a bonus point victory built on a superb defensive effort.

Graeme Clow opened the scoring for Currie with a third minute penalty but Gregor Hunter responded in kind then added the conversion after Craig Robertson had claimed the first try of the afternoon.

Hunter and Clow traded penalties before Gala winger Ross Combe showed his turn of speed to power past Cameron Smith for an unconverted score that left the visitors 18-6 ahead at half time.

A powerful drive following a lineout yielded a try for Hamish Bain, which Clow converted to hand the hosts a lifeline.

However, Robertson’s second touchdown of the afternoon turned the tide back in Gala’s favour, and the bonus point score by Josh Irvine appeared to have quelled home aspirations of fighting back. But late touchdowns by Mathew Hooks and Cameron Gray ensured a deserved narrow defeat bonus for the hosts.