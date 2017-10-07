Currie Chieftains 29 - 27 Glasgow Hawks: Amazing comeback

Currie Chieftains are back in the play-off places at the top of the BT Premiership after the most implausible of comebacks saw them snatch a dramatic victory.

Glasgow Hawks had the try bonus wrapped up after barely half an hour as they took an apparently decisive 27-0 lead, and although the Chieftains got off the mark with a try just before the break, it still looked like they had left themselves with far too much to do in the second half. But, with Glasgow Warriors’ Adam Hastings calling the shots from stand-off on his return from injury, the home team ran in 24 unanswered second-half points to claim a scarcely credible win.

Currie had the wind at their backs in the second half, and Hawks had two men sin-binned. But this result was primarily about Currie’s immense self-belief on the one hand, and the Hawks’ woeful inconsistency on the other. A single score from the visitors after the break might have been enough to halt the momentum shift. Instead, the home team just kept accumulating points, with John Cox claiming the decisive score two minutes from time.