Crusaders 3 - 12 British & Irish Lions: How the Lions rated

Ratings out of ten for every player in Lions’ second victory of the tour.

15 STUART HOGG - 5

A bloody nose for running into Conor Murray’s elbow ended his night prematurely.

14 GEORGE NORTH - 6

The powerful Wales winger offered a solid night’s work to advance his Test match claims.

13 JONATHAN DAVIES - 7

The teak-tough centre showed exactly why he will be front-runner to start the All Blacks Tests with a bullish performance.

12 BEN TE’O - 7

England’s crash-ball specialist showed again he has the subtlety required to thrive on this tour.

11 LIAM WILLIAMS - 5

Another patchy showing from the Wales wing who badly needs to hit the fine form we all know he can produce.

10 OWEN FARRELL - 9

The best player on the pitch, a key Lion and a key Test series cog.

9 CONOR MURRAY - 8

The Ireland scrum-half’s box kicking kept the Crusaders pinned down all night.

1 MAKO VUNIPOLA - 7

The Saracens prop offered a huge amount in both loose and tight.

2 JAMIE GEORGE - 8

Surely the Test match hooker after a storming performance in all areas.

3 TADHG FURLONG - 8

A gritty competitor, powerful scrummager and constant thorn in the hosts’ side.

4 ALUN WYN JONES - 8

A huge offering from the captain on the night, who has probably nailed a Test shirt.

5 GEORGE KRUIS - 8

The hard-grafting lock will be in pole position to start against the All Blacks now.

6 PETER O’MAHONY - 8

A fine extra lineout option and a big game that propels him back into the Test reckoning.

7 SEAN O’BRIEN - 7

Proved his fitness and proved his ability to threaten with ball in hand once again.

8 TAULUPE FALETAU - 8

Another massive effort from the Wales back-rower.

REPLACEMENTS:

16 KEN OWENS (for George, 65) - 7

Much improved and a decent cameo.

17 JACK McGRATH (for Vunipola, 61) - 7

Sustained the scrum pressure.

18 DAN COLE (for Furlong, 65) - 7

Tidy enough outing for the England man.

19 MARO ITOJE (for Kruis, 61) - 7

Put himself about in fine style, another good showing.

20 CJ STANDER (for O’Brien, 55) - 7

Bullish ball-carrying once again.

22 JOHNNY SEXTON (for Davies, 28) - 8

A much-needed hike in performance from Ireland’s gritty operator.

23 ANTHONY WATSON (for Hogg, 20) - 8

A serious Test match option purely because of his speed of feet and thought.

UNUSED: Rhys Webb.