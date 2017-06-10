Crusaders 3 - 12 British & Irish Lions: How the Lions rated

Ratings out of ten for every player in Lions’ second victory of the tour.
15 STUART HOGG - 5
A bloody nose for running into Conor Murray’s elbow ended his night prematurely.
14 GEORGE NORTH - 6
The powerful Wales winger offered a solid night’s work to advance his Test match claims.
13 JONATHAN DAVIES - 7
The teak-tough centre showed exactly why he will be front-runner to start the All Blacks Tests with a bullish performance.
12 BEN TE’O - 7
England’s crash-ball specialist showed again he has the subtlety required to thrive on this tour.
11 LIAM WILLIAMS - 5
Another patchy showing from the Wales wing who badly needs to hit the fine form we all know he can produce.
10 OWEN FARRELL - 9
The best player on the pitch, a key Lion and a key Test series cog.
9 CONOR MURRAY - 8
The Ireland scrum-half’s box kicking kept the Crusaders pinned down all night.
1 MAKO VUNIPOLA - 7
The Saracens prop offered a huge amount in both loose and tight.
2 JAMIE GEORGE - 8
Surely the Test match hooker after a storming performance in all areas.
3 TADHG FURLONG - 8
A gritty competitor, powerful scrummager and constant thorn in the hosts’ side.
4 ALUN WYN JONES - 8
A huge offering from the captain on the night, who has probably nailed a Test shirt.
5 GEORGE KRUIS - 8
The hard-grafting lock will be in pole position to start against the All Blacks now.
6 PETER O’MAHONY - 8
A fine extra lineout option and a big game that propels him back into the Test reckoning.
7 SEAN O’BRIEN - 7
Proved his fitness and proved his ability to threaten with ball in hand once again.
8 TAULUPE FALETAU - 8
Another massive effort from the Wales back-rower.
REPLACEMENTS:
16 KEN OWENS (for George, 65) - 7
Much improved and a decent cameo.
17 JACK McGRATH (for Vunipola, 61) - 7
Sustained the scrum pressure.
18 DAN COLE (for Furlong, 65) - 7
Tidy enough outing for the England man.
19 MARO ITOJE (for Kruis, 61) - 7
Put himself about in fine style, another good showing.
20 CJ STANDER (for O’Brien, 55) - 7
Bullish ball-carrying once again.
22 JOHNNY SEXTON (for Davies, 28) - 8
A much-needed hike in performance from Ireland’s gritty operator.
23 ANTHONY WATSON (for Hogg, 20) - 8
A serious Test match option purely because of his speed of feet and thought.
UNUSED: Rhys Webb.