Confirmed: France to host Rugby World Cup in 2023

France will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup after being selected ahead of South Africa and Ireland, World Rugby president Bill Beaumont announced on Wednesday.

Sebastien Chabal (second right), France 2023 bid president Claude Atcher (left) and France Rugby Federation President Bernard Laporte (centre) speak to the media after France was named as the 2023 Rugby World Cup host. Picture: PA

South Africa was expected to be awarded the tournament for a second time after being named as the preferred host nation by World Rugby’s independent review, but France instead won the vote of member nations.

A simple majority from the 39 votes was required and France claimed 18 votes to South Africa’s 13 in the first round of voting. Ireland had eight votes and were eliminated.

The second round saw France claim 24 votes to South Africa’s 15 to be named hosts for a second time, after 2007.

The 10th edition of the tournament coincides with the 200th anniversary of the birth of the sport, when William Webb Ellis picked up the ball and ran with it during a game of football at Rugby School.

Beaumont said: “We’ve been fortunate to have three great bids. There’s going to be two countries extremely disappointed.

“Certainly delighted for France. It will be a really exciting tournament.”

France and Ireland had contested the independent evaluation committee’s preference for South Africa and both remained confident of winning the race on Wednesday.

But it was France who proved most persuasive as the voting delegates opted against following the advice to choose South Africa, which hosted the tournament in 1995.

The 2023 tournament follows the 2019 edition, which takes place in Japan.

England hosted the most recent tournament, in 2015, when New Zealand won a second successive title after victory on home soil in 2011.

