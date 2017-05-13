Watsonians’ magnificent seven on form again

Watsonians signed off what has been a regal sevens season by winning the Jed-Forest tournament at Riverside yesterday, defeating the hosts in the final to endorse their first-place finish in the Kings of the Sevens competition.

With a side that has experience and pace, Watsonians have been the form team in the Kings.

But they had to work hard for their place in the final having overcome a strong Edinburgh Accies side 17-5 in the quarters and then Melrose by 19-14 in the first of the semi finals.

Jed’s only challenge on their way to the final came from Gala, who took them to the wire in the penultimate round. A Dwayne Burrows’ try drew first blood for Gala but scores by Rory Marshall and Robbie Yourston gave Jed a 10-5 half time advantage. Tries by Gregor Hunter and Ross Coombe gave Gala the lead until Robbie Shirra-Gibb levelled the scores and Lewis Young’s touchline conversion secured victory.

In the final Jed were unable to contain Watsonians who led 24-7 at half time through tries by Bristol-bound Reiss Cullen (2), flying wing Scot McKean and stand-off Rory Steele. Then in the second half touchdowns from Tom Hart and McKean completed the job. For Jed Lewis Young scored a brace their other score coming from Gregor Law.