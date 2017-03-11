Stirling County 7 - 30 Melrose: Win clinches home advantage

There were understandable grumblings from some of the Bridgehaugh faithful about the number of players missing from County ranks owing to international obligations.

But if Stirling were considerably under-strength, they made up for the deficit with spirit, even if there was little at stake other than pride.

For Melrose, of course, there was the prize of finishing the BT Premiership in top spot and thus enjoying home advantage for the play-offs to come. In the end, Melrose were very comfortable winners, though they did not have it all their own way.

Jason Baggot put the visitors ahead with an early penalty, but Stirling responded with a try from Mark Hunter that Jonny Hope converted. Baggot then edged his team in front again when he was first to a hack on to score under the posts, though his conversion came back off the upright.

Ali Grieve extended the advantage when he went over in the corner and Nyle Godsmark made sure of the victory in 55 minutes when he touched down. Russell Anderson was next to breach County’s defence, before Austin Lockington did likewise, Baggot at last managing a conversion to complete the scoring.

Melrose will face Currie in a play-off at the Greenyards.