Peebles 29 - 42 Jedforest: Hat-trick helps seal victory

Jed-Forest made a winning start to their Bookers Border League campaign over Peebles at the Gytes yesterday in a match that gave both sides useful work-outs ahead of their opening National League games next weekend.

Jed led 21-5 at half-time with converted tries from Paulo Ferreira, Blade Roff and Martin Chisholm to a Peebles try by Ryan Stewart.

Two converted Ferreira tries followed, but Peebles nicked a try and conversion by Murray Brown and then a try from Scott Stoddart.

Callum Young’s try put Jed further ahead while Peebles replied with a penalty try and a second Stewart score.