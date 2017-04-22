M’field Wanderers 28 - 41 Carrick: Carrick keep the title

Carrick overcame a shaky start to retain the BT Shield in the last final of the day.

Wanderers started well and such was their domination that the only surprise was that it took eight minutes to open the scoring.

The first points of the afternoon came in the form of a try by Liam Hanlin which was converted by Murray Hastie.

Carrick responded with a spell in the ascendancy and Kyle Johnson clawed back three points with a penalty. And the Ayrshiremen edged ahead when Greg Montgomery pounced on a spilled ball and raced in at the corner for a try converted by Johnson.

Wanderers bounced back when Callum Johnston powered over and Hastie converted, sparking another bout of pressure that produced a second converted try for Hanlin.

However, by half time, Carrick were back in the game at 21-17 after Lewis Clark dotted down and John Fulton converted.

Ross McCulloch sprinted over early in the second half to snatch the lead for Carrick. Fulton again converted then completed a stunning move to bag a fourth Carrick try.

The silverware was secured when Clark and Montgomery added their second converted scores before Peter Walker’s consolation for Wanderers.