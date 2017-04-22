Hillhead Jordanhill 26 - 23 Murrayfield Wanderers: Cup thriller

Hillhead/Jordanhill won the Sarah Beaney Cup for the first time since 2012-13 at BT Murrayfield yesterday.

Louise McMillan and her charges put in a great showing, coming back from 10-0 to lift the trophy and stopping Murrayfield Wanderers from winning the double.

Wandies took an early lead through a Lisa Martin penalty and after 13 minutes they were 10-0 up thanks to a converted try by Jennifer Cram.

In the next 15 minutes Hills fought back and it was 19-10 to the Glasgow team as the half hour approached after three great tries.

Hannah Smith, pictured, scored the first and then Abi Evans grabbed a double, the second a 60-metre run by the Scotland cap.

With three minutes to go until half-time a Martin penalty reduced the arrears to 19-13.

Hills Sarah Smith then suffered a head injury as the referee blew for the break.

The second half started cagily, but in the 60th minute Wandies scored their second try of the day through Eilidh Sinclair. Helen Nelson converted and they had the lead 20-19.

With seven minutes to go Martin added another penalty for Wandies, but two minutes later Hills regained the lead thanks to a well-worked try by Hannah Smith. Rachel Cook converted and it was 26-23 to the Glasgow side.

In the last few minutes Wandies threw everything they had at Hills, but the latter held on for victory.

In the earlier finals, the BT Women’s Plate went to Stewartry Sirens as they defeated Stirling County 29-17 while Garioch lifted the Bowl by seeing off Kirkcaldy 29-20.