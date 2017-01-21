Glasgow Hawks 34 - 19 Boroughmuir: Brendan McGroarty crosses twice

Hawks got back to winning ways with a bonus-point victory over Boroughmuir.

Glasgow Warrior Scott Cummings wasted little time in marking his return to action with the opening try, bulldozing over in only three minutes, Josh Henderson converting.

Muir opened their account through Jordan Edmunds in 16 minutes, and proceeded to put Hawks under some pressure without being able to add to their tally.

However, two tries in three minutes from Hawks’ Brendan McGroarty – both converted by Henderson – eased the concerns of the home fans.

Just before the break Muir got back into the game with a superb solo try from Grant McConnell, converted by Chris Laidlaw.

But a Josh Henderson penalty and a solo try from Hagen Schulte, Henderson again converting, emphasised Hawks’ third quarter command.

Dale Robertson pulled back a try for Muir, with Laidlaw converting. But within a minute the door was slammed shut on the visitors’ hopes with another Henderson penalty to complete the scoring.