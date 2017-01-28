Glasgow Hawks 29 - 20 Watsonians: Good, bad and ugly

Hawks edged into the last eight of the BT Scottish Cup with this four-tries-to-three victory over BT Premiership rivals Watsonians.

The match varied in quality, with a sublime opening try from Kerr Gossman contrasting with some very dire, mistake-laden passages in which both sides struggled to hold on to the ball.

It didn’t help either that referee Neil Muir had a stinker: “Is he on an exchange from soccer?” asked one Old Anniesland regular, as the official’s decisions repeatedly perplexed the Brains Trust in the Jimmy Ireland Stand.

Gossman’s opener, on a jinking run from the Watsonians’ ten-metre line in nine minutes, was answered by a breenging close-range one from Rory Drummond midway through the half. Hagen Schulte converted the Gossman try, then added a penalty, but Keith Young squared the game with an unconverted try, before prop Gary Strain was driven over, Schulte again converted and Hawks led 17-10 at the break.

Andrew Chalmers ghosted through a huge gap and converted his try to pull the visitors level in 45 minutes, before Scott Cummings’ second try in as many games – the big Warrior bulldozing through – edged Hawks ahead again. Alex Harris then pulled Watsonians to 22-20 with a long-range penalty.

However, with their pack rampant, Hawks took charge and as time ran out, after close-range scrums saw the visitors’ pack repeatedly penalised, referee Muir awarded a penalty try, converted by Schulte.