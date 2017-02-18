Gala 28 - 46 Boroughmuir: Muir happy, Greens not so

Boroughmuir retained their Premiership status with a dominant performance to score seven tries and send Hawick into the relegation play-off.

There were three tries in the opening 11 minutes. Boroughmuir grabbed the first when lock Callum Atkinson charged 20 metres to score and, from a forwards’ drive, Jordan Edmunds was on hand for the second. Chris Laidlaw missed both conversions.

Gala survived the siege and Ross Combe took Graham Speirs’ pass in full flight to touch down and Gregor Hunter converted.

Referee Graham Wells gave the home side a penalty try and Hunter converted for a 14-10 lead, before Combe added his second try, Hunter again converting. But Edmunds scored a try at the other end, converted by Laidlaw, and Gala’s half-time lead was cut to 21-17.

Boroughmuir restored their lead and grabbed the bonus point when Dale Robertson was driven over, before tries from Grant McConnell, Atkinson and Dougie Steele put them out of sight. Harry Borthwick gave Gala a bonus with a late try converted by Hunter.