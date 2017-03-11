Boroughmuir 19 - 67 Currie: Ten tries seal top-four finish

Currie secured their place in the BT Premiership play-offs with a ten try victory over Boroughmuir that was impressive in its execution and yielded the five league points the visitors needed to secure their spot in the top four.

Both sides had a high number of absentees, with the hosts having ten players unavailable for a variety of reasons and Currie missing seven due to injuries and Scotland Under-20 commitments. In the end, Currie’s stronger squad was telling.

Currie skipper Ross Weston set the ball rolling when he plunged over after seven minutes and by half-time the bonus point was secured after Graeme Carson, Robbie Nelson, John Cox and Ben Robbins all crossed for tries. Jamie Forbes landed three conversions and a penalty to leave Currie 34-7 ahead – Greg Cannie having touched down for the hosts and Dougie Steele converting.

Weston claimed his second try of the afternoon shortly after the restart and it became a procession as Matt Hooks, Harvey Elms, Dan Marek and Nelson had a try apiece.

Boroughmuir had a final flourish and Rab Cairns marked his final game for the club with a try, which Steele converted, before Jordan Edmunds forced his way over at the corner.