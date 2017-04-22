Blairgowrie 23 - 33 Portobello: Porty promenade to a win

Portobello revived memories of their glory days by winning the BT Bowl final on the international pitch at Murrayfield with a stylish win over a feisty Blairgowrie side.

In front of a large and lively crowd, Portobello put on a display of attacking rugby, finger-tip passing and subtle off-loading contributing to their total of five tries, three by winger and man of the match Ally Bain.

“We want to reach as high a level as possible,” declared player-coach and captain Chris Britee-Steer.

Portobello led 17-8 at the break, their flowing game producing two tries for Bain while their strength and mobility up front resulted in their other first-half try scored by prop Donald Burn, converted by Britee-Steer.

Blairgowrie, whose first-half points came a from a Euan Constable try and a Stephen Souter penalty, took advantage of a yellow card for Portobello’s Gabriel Harvey by scoring a try through No 8 Finlay Ormiston, converted by Souter.

Portobello No 8 Graham Culbertson extended his side’s lead before Britee-Street and Souter kicked penalties on either side of Bain’s hat-trick try.

Then in a final surge Blairgowrie proved their worth by scoring the final points of the game, a second try by Ormiston.