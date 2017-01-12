Tommy Seymour’s World Cup goal as he signs new Glasgow deal

Winger Tommy Seymour said yesterday that keeping his place in Scotland side through to the 2019 World Cup in Japan was a key motivating factor in his decision to his future to Glasgow Warriors.

Seymour and his clubmate Tim Swinson became the latest Scotland stars to sign new contracts with two and three-year deals respectively and the Nashville-born 28-year-old said it was an easy and straightforward decision to make.

Last week Warriors coach Gregor Townsend insisted stand-off Finn Russell was going nowhere despite interest from England and France and added that the way the Scottish pro teams can manage the workload of Test players was a reason why players were better served remaining in the country.

“Of course player welfare comes into as I play a contact sport for a living,” said Seymour. “I want to keep playing at the highest level and play in the biggest games. So to have the knowledge that the club is looking out for you is massive.

“I’d love to play in another World Cup and, as I’m getting older, knowing the club is in my corner is lovely to know.”

Prolific tryscorer Seymour joined Glasgow from Ulster in 2011 and explained that he was firmly settled.

“When you get further on in your career and you have less years left there are more things that come into it like your family, and life after rugby,” continued Seymour. “If the question was put to me are you happy with your decision, have you made the correct decision, then without a doubt. Absolutely. I love this club. I care about this club. I love the guys I play with. My wife Katy is incredibly happy here.

“That factor is the deciding one, everything is out of the equation, there are pros and cons.

“In the six years I have been here I have built up one hell of a pros list, for both myself and my wife. She is of massive importance to me and what she wants out of this.”

The contract extensions come as a boost to Glasgow as they prepare for Saturday evening’s crunch European Champions Cup clash with Munster at Scotstoun. Swinson, 29, joined the Warriors in 2012 and said: “This is my second three-year contract with the Warriors and I’ve signed for that length of time because it’s a great club to be at and there is a good buzz around the place.

“With other guys signing new contracts it’s good to know that the guys you get on well with on and off the pitch are going to be here.

“It’ll be a different opportunity with [new coach] Dave Rennie next season, we’ve had five years now with Gregor, so it’ll be interesting to work with another coach.”