Glasgow Warriors to face Vern Cotter in Euro Champions Cup

Glasgow Warriors will be up against former Scotland coach Vern Cotter in next season’s European Champions Cup after a tough draw paired them with Montpellier.

Cotter left Scotland at the end of the Six Nations to take the reins at the French club.

Glasgow and Montpellier are drawn in Pool 3 alongside English champions Exeter Chiefs and Guinness Pro12 semi-finalists Leinster.

Glasgow reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup for the first time last season.

The first pool match will be on either 12/13/14/15 October, with the final on Saturday 12 May in Bilbao.