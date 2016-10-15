Timisoara Saracens 17 - 59 Edinburgh: Hodge’s men rampant

Edinburgh got their European Rugby Challenge campaign off to a winning start, running out 17-59 winners over Timisoara Saracens in Romania.

Stuart McNally ran in three tries after Michael Allen and Viliame Mata had given Edinburgh an early lead. Mata then added a second before Nasi Manu scored just before the break.

In among Edinburgh’s relentless scoring, Stephen Shennan got Timisoara’s first score just after a successful Vali Calafeteneau penalty, though it left them trailing 10-45 at half-time.

The second half saw Edinburgh extend their lead through tries from Mata and Manu. Shennan added his second but it was another mere consolation in a dominant performance from Edinburgh.

After the match, acting head coach Duncan Hodge told the club’s official website: “We’re happy to get a comprehensive win and we’re looking forward to a big game next week.

“We talked about getting a good start and getting that really helped us.”

The win takes Hodge’s side to five points, joint-top with Harlequins. The pair will meet at Murrayfield next Saturday.

Timisoara Saracens, meanwhile, sit bottom along with Stade Francais and those two will meet in Paris on Thursday.

