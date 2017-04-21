Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw set for return from injury

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw is set to return from injury in Gloucester’s European Challenge Cup semi-final against La Rochelle today.

The scrum-half has not played since suffering an ankle injury during the RBS Six Nations Championship loss to France ten weeks ago.

But he has been named among Gloucester’s replacements for the trip to Stade Marcel-Deflandre, where the west country club will face a team unbeaten at home this season.

La Rochelle currently lead the French Top 14 by 10 points and knocked Edinburgh out of Europe in the quarter-finals at Murrayfield.

The other Challenge Cup semi-final takes place in Paris tomorrow between Stade Francais and Bath.