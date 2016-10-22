Five things we learned from the cups so far

Iain Morrison looks at the respective cup campaigns of Edinburgh and Glasgow so far.

1 It’s difficult to play against a legend, especially one who isn’t there

As soon as Anthony Foley passed away, Glasgow’s match in Limerick was always going to be an emotional one for all involved and so it proved. Munster rose to the occasion magnificently. Glasgow didn’t and now they must recover their equilibrium before back-to-backs against Racing 92.

2 Vern Cotter has to pick a prop

In the absence of the injured Alasdair Dickinson, Scotland have a problem. Gordon Reid performed heroics against Leicester, but was less impressive for Glasgow yesterday at Thomond Park. Oddly enough Kyle Traynor, pictured left, was part of a Bristol team that gave Bath a hurry-up in the set scrum on Thursday.

3 Sean Maitland is back to his best

The wing/full-back fell out of favour somewhat after moving to the unfashionable London Irish but the Kiwi has blossomed in the competitive environs of Saracens, where he grabbed a vital score against Toulon in France in round one.

4 Blair Kinghorn is a class act

We knew this already, to be honest, but the leggy back underlined as much with an assured display yesterday for Edinburgh against Harlequins. Early on he stood up Nick Evans before rounding the Kiwi for a superb solo score – a show of class that should see him in the Scotland squad.

5 Edinburgh are driven by youth

There is a cadre of young players who are playing fearless rugby for Edinburgh these days. Damien Hoyland, Blair Kinghorn, Hamish Watson, Ben Toolis, Magnus Bradbury, Chris Dean and Allan Dell all promise a bright and enterprising future for the capital club.