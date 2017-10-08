Edinburgh’s Robbie Fruean is a gentle giant with big heart

Instead of sport, the Robbie Fruean story seems more like a medical drama that is slowly unfolding before our eyes, all in utterly impenetrable language. Google the new Edinburgh centre and you would need a heart surgeon to translate his Wikipedia page.

You want to talk rugby but the man has had not one but two heart operations, and those sorts of thing are difficult to ignore. He woke up in the middle of one operation and said that he saw a look of concern on the surgeon’s face, although that was surely nothing compared to the look on his own.

Is it possible, I ask him, that the poor man is fed up with fielding questions about his health instead of his specialist sport?

“It’s not too bad. It’s all right,” he says with typical Samoan sangfroid. “You do have a tendency to start learning how to read proper books.”

Has he had to become an instant medical expert?

“I know where to find the special food when you are in hospital!”

Fruean may just be the nicest player on the planet; unfailingly polite, friendly, engaging.

At one stage he was studying commerce but now he wants to work with disadvantaged children when he quits rugby, and he manages to imbue that statement with a lot more sincerity than most beauty queens.

He was dubbed Zumba at the Crusaders because of his love of the dance-based exercise, and he is relentlessly positive in outlook despite, or perhaps because of, the medical tribulations he has undergone.

At one point I ask him if he ever imagines replacing his former room-mate and Crusader colleague Sonny Bill Williams in the All Blacks’ midfield?

“If it was me [in the All Blacks] I wouldn’t be on the phone talking to you right now,” Fruean answers without a trace of sarcasm in his voice.

“Things happen for a reason. I am grateful that I am here in Edinburgh. If I had been in the All Blacks team I wouldn’t have travelled as much as I have done so I am grateful for the opportunities I have had in New Zealand and the ones I have had in the UK.”

It is another example of his impeccable manners that may have come from his dad, who has been a big part of Robbie’s life. He ensured Junior concentrated on training rather than hanging out with his pals and he called for a catch-up before every match Robbie played, a habit that must have died given the time difference between the UK and NZ?

“He normally calls me on the day of the game,” Fruean insists. “If he calls me the day after the game you know I’ve had a good game. If I’m calling him, then I probably didn’t do too well!

“He is a good guy. My dad was heavily involved in getting me to this point. He made me make a lot of sacrifices to get to this stage, even the little things like hanging out with friends after school; he’d make me go for a run instead.

“I grew up with a lot of people who were so much more gifted than I was in regards to rugby but they just never really pushed on.

“Sometimes it came down to [a lack of] support and sometimes it came down to just a knowledge of how big the game was around the world.”

A big man with soft hands and remarkably quick feet, how Fruean didn’t get capped by the All Blacks is one of the enduring mysteries of this rugby universe, especially when playing for a super-successful team like the Crusaders.

In 2007 he was the IRB young player of the year. In 2010 he was the joint top try-scorer in the ITM Cup along with Lelia Masaga, now on Glasgow’s books just to prove how small this world really is. In 2012 Fruean was the ITM Cup player of the season and the year before that he trained with the All Blacks ahead of the World Cup, but that was as close as he got.

Illness very obviously didn’t help his cause. Rheumatic fever affected his heart and he underwent surgery in 2009 and again in 2013, but the illness also affects the joints and it must have taken its toll. At 29, Fruean should be looking forward to his best years but he talks as if those days are distant memories, albeit with his habitual can-do attitude.

“It’s awesome… the club,” he says of Edinburgh. “It’s a really young team. And for myself, being in the latter part of my career, just to be injected with some enthusiasm and some youth from some of those young boys, the likes of Darcy Graham, Blair Kinghorn, Magnus Bradbury obviously, our captain at a very young age. The club is heading in a good direction and hopefully I can be a part of something special.”

After years of Super Rugby with the Hurricanes, the Crusaders for the most part and the Chiefs, Fruean was brought by Todd Blackadder to Bath, where he played just three matches in the Aviva, all of them off the bench. His only two starts for the club came in the Challenge Cup and he responded with a try in each.

Edinburgh face London Irish first up in Europe next weekend. It is surely a good omen since their Heineken Cup run in 2011/12 was kick-started with a win in Reading, and another isn’t beyond this team.

Edinburgh have a cup pedigree and the personnel to go a long way in this competition if they can find a way out of a tough-looking pool.

“I think the Challenge Cup is a good competition,” Fruean says. “Real class teams are playing in the European Champions Cup and it’s a good way for teams who are building to be able to build through this Challenge Cup competition.

“For us as a team it’s good because we have a young team who are trying to eventually build enough character to compete at that higher level in the Champions Cup.”

I have one last question for Fruean and, almost inevitably, it is a medical one. I read that the early operation implanted a replacement valve in his heart that came from a pig and that the second one replaced it?

“The pig one [valve] was replaced by the cow one [valve],” Fruean confirms, adding: “I told the doctors that if I had to have another one I was looking for the biggest, baddest bull out there to replace this one.”

You’d like to imagine that there is a big, bad bull out there saying the same thing about Robbie Fruean’s heart.