BT Cup: Edinburgh Accies spring a surprise

Edinburgh Accies caused a shock in the BT Cup yesterday, the BT National League Division One leaders defeating top-flight side Heriot’s 29-24.

The hosts were 14-3 down early in the second half, but tries by Shaun Gunn and Connor Hirini and a conversion by Callum Ramm put them 15-14 up.

Neil Armstrong and Sam Johnson added further scores at Raeburn Place as they came through to win.

In the dying stages Heriot’s were knocking at the door for more than 30 phases, but Accies held firm.

Hawick got a confidence-boosting win in a troubled season, but Selkirk made them battle all the way before going through to the last eight.

Selkirk took a 7-0 lead at Mansfield Park thanks to a Callum MacEwan score before a Guy Graham try made it 7-7.

The two Borders sides were tied at 15-15 at the interval and they kept trading points before a Clinton Wagman try converted by Josh Welsh put Selkirk 29-26 up.

Given that Hawick have lost ten BT Premiership matches in recent months they could have gone into their shell, but 12 late points took the Greens through 38-29.

The key for Hawick head coach George Graham will now be to try to help his players take this form into the league when it resumes early next month.

Watsonians put in a cracking performance at Glasgow Hawks to progress.

When the Edinburgh side took on Finlay Gillies’ men earlier in the season in the league they lost out, but Steve Lawrie’s men took control of this tie in the first half.

They led 19-0 at the break and although the home side showed some spirit in the second half the visitors came out on top 34-19.

Stirling County were always in charge against Falkirk, leading 59-0 after 40 minutes and going on to win 108-0, Logan Bonar’s try being the one to bring up the century. Billy Dineen added the final try and the County coaching panel will have been delighted their second-string players put on a show and have given them some selection issues.

Gala went 3-0 up at Meggetland, but that was as good as it got for the Maroons as Boroughmuir came through to win 67-3. Greg Cannie was Muir’s chief attacker as the Edinburgh men went through.

Marr, Melrose and Ayr were already through to the quarter-finals.