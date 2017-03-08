Bradbury and Konkel urge more girls to take up rugby

After a few lean years, at the highest level at least, women’s rugby is on a roll in Scotland and the SRU is using International Women’s Day today to encourage more to get involved in the flourishing female game.

Scotland’s international women’s team celebrated their first Six Nations win in seven years a week past Friday when they dramatically toppled Wales 15-14 in Cumbernauld to put the icing on the cake during a season in which a series of big steps forward have been made.

The SRU made history last summer when clubs elected their first female vice-president, Dee Bradbury, in 153 years. Following the historic vote Bradbury, who is the mother of Edinburgh and Scotland flanker Magnus, also became the first female vice-president of a Tier 1 rugby nation and a major sport in Scotland. She will go on to assume the full presidency in 2018 and said: “Women’s rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and I would encourage more women to take up leadership and governance roles to ensure women and girls are fairly represented across all levels of our sport.”

In another major development, Jade Konkel became the country’s first full-time professional player. The Scotland and Hillhead-Jordanhill back-rower said: “Becoming the first female professional rugby player in Scotland has been incredible. It’s a massive opportunity for me personally but equally as important it gives young girls something to aspire to.

“Who knows how many women will be playing rugby professionally by the time they reach my age. Rugby has given me so much and I would encourage women and girls to give it a go as it’s a great social sport for all shapes and sizes.”