Champions Ayr welcome Ryan Grant as they travel to Boroughmuir

Loosehead prop Ryan Grant, the Scotland cap and British & Irish Lions tourist, has joined reigning BT Premiership champions Ayr as short-term cover as the season gets underway this afternoon.

The 31-year-old had recently been training with Edinburgh Rugby in a bid to earn a pro deal, but he has now moved to Millbrae to bolster the current front-row options there.

He was a late addition to the bench for today’s opener away to Boroughmuir, while Warriors’ Pat MacArthur is starting at hooker for Ayr.

’Muir’s dangerman is winger Jordan Edmunds and he will have to be at his best if the hosts are to post a victory at Meggetland.

Marr head coach Craig Redpath has named a new-look half-back pairing as his side get ready for their top-flight debut at Scotstoun against Glasgow Hawks.

The promoted Troon outfit travel to take on Hawks at their temporary home with Scotland age-grade cap Kaleem Barreto at scrum-half and Dougie Steele, who has returned to the club from Boroughmuir, at stand-off.

Hawks have a number of new faces in their ranks as well and it will be interesting to see how BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy prospect Sam Yawayawa, formerly of Leicester Tigers, does on the wing.

Melrose name a strong looking squad for the visit of Watsonians to The Greenyards while former Edinburgh centre Michael Allen makes his competitive debut for the latter.

At Goldenacre, Heriot’s pair together former skipper Jack Turley and Adam Sinclair, a new arrival, in an exciting-looking second row.

They host Sinclair’s former side Stirling County, who have Warriors’ Lewis Wynne and Chris Fusaro in the back row.

Gary Munro is given the nod at scrum-half for Hawick as they welcome Currie Chieftains to Mansfield Park.

The Edinburgh side have Dutch international Vince Wright in the second row.