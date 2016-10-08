Boroughmuir 28 - 48 Glasgow Hawks: Muir battle to no avail

Glasgow Hawks retained top spot in the BT Premiership with a clinical victory over a battling Boroughmuir side who were undone by a quickfire treble in the second half of an outstanding encounter.

The match, played at a high tempo throughout, offered further evidence that this Hawks side is capable of challenging for the title.

The home side repeatedly battled back in an end-to-end first half as the teams reached the break locked at 22-22.

George Horne and Chris Laidlaw had a penalty apiece before a converted try by Tommy Spinks was cancelled out by a similar effort from Matt Walker. Kerr Gossman and Jordan Edmunds traded touchdowns before converted scores from Brendan McGroarty and Ross Dunbar completed the first-half scoring.

Two Laidlaw penalties gave the hosts a lead but three tries in four minutes from Robert Beattie, George Horne and Grant Stewart, all of them converted by Horne, established daylight between the sides.

Boroughmuir opened up as they chased the four-try bonus allowing Spinks to bag his second try of the afternoon.