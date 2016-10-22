Boroughmuir 27 - 31 Gala: Rory Scholes the Gala hero

Edinburgh Rugby’s Rory Scholes ran in four tries as Gala defeated Boroughmuir in an entertaining match at Meggetland.

The visitors took the lead in the fifth minute through Scholes’ first before ‘Muir fought back to lead 7-5 with a converted Mark Hare effort.

The rest of the half was end-to-end, but both sides were a bit frantic in possession and chances were lost.

Boroughmuir did stretch their lead to 10-5 at the interval thanks to a penalty by skipper Chris Laidlaw.

The second half started like the first, Scholes going over for Gala. Laidlaw then scored an unconverted try for the hosts and they were 15-12 ahead.

Next up was Scholes completing his hat-trick. Gregor Hunter converted and it was 19-15 to the Maroons. With 12 minutes to go Gala scored their bonus point try when Chris Keen was driven over. Hunter converted.

Gala put the icing on the cake with their fifth try, that man Scholes going over again.

Muir did score two late tries through Greg Cannie and Jordan Edmunds to gain two bonus points.