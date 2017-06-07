Blues 22 - 16 British & Irish Lions: How the Lions rated

Ratings out of ten for each and every player as the Lions lose in Auckland.

15 LEIGH HALFPENNY - Solid enough effort in defence and attack, kicked well at goal. 6/10.

14 JACK NOWELL - Arrived on the tour with first refusal on a Test shirt - made so many errors here he will now be playing catch-up. 4.

13 JARED PAYNE - Botched a good try chance and then suffered what could prove a damaging injury. 6.

12 ROBBIE HENSHAW - Unable to cut loose in a midfield where he was well marshalled but failed to offer sufficient guile. 5.

11 ELLIOT DALY - Struggled to get onto the ball in the same roaming fashion he does when on England’s wing. 5.

10 DAN BIGGAR - Managed the game well and certainly pushed himself ahead of Johnny Sexton in the early pecking order - if he is not injured of course. 6.

9 RHYS WEBB - The Lions’ clear best talent on the night. Sharp, spiky and well in the frame for the Test team now, if he’s not injured. 8.

1 JACK MCGRATH - Another solid shift from Ireland’s Mr Dependable, surely in pole position at loosehead. 7.

2 KEN OWENS - Solid effort from the captain on the night but not enough still for the win. 7.

3 DAN COLE - Always puts it in to a level and bossed the scrum, but was quiet elsewhere. 6.

4 MARO ITOJE - Unusually leaky on the penalty front, and by his high standards will have wanted far more here. 6.

5 COURTNEY LAWES - A physical, bruising effort from the big-tackling English lock. 7.

6 JAMES HASKELL - Still struggling to recapture the form that made him man of England’s series win in Australia last summer. 5.

7 JUSTIN TIPURIC - The Lions were outgunned over the ball and Tipuric could do nothing to change that. 5.

8 CJ STANDER - Finished his try well and carried as hard as always. 7.

REPLACEMENTS:

RORY BEST (for Owens, 68) 5.

JOE MARLER (for McGrath, 53) 7.

KYLE SINCKLER (for Cole, 54) 6.

IAIN HENDERSON (for Lawes, 75) 6.

PETER O’MAHONY (for Haskell, 53) 6.

GREIG LAIDLAW (for Webb, 74) 6.

JOHNNY SEXTON (for Biggar, 35) 5.

LIAM WILLIAMS (for Payne, 47) 3.

