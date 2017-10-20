Blair Kinghorn returns for Edinburgh against Krasny Yar in Russia

EDINBURGH have made nine changes for tomorrow’s European Challenge Cup match against Siberian side Krasny Yar in Moscow, including the return of full-back Blair Kinghorn from injury.

The 20-year-old sustained a nasty gash to the knee in the last Guinness Pro14 game against Zebre and missed last week’s trip to London Irish, which saw Edinburgh get off to a winning start in Pool 4.

In the midfield, Junior Rasolea retains his spot at inside-centre following his impressive brace of tries last weekend. The Australian is joined by Scotland Sevens star James Johnstone, who was concussed against Zebre and also missed the game at Irish. Chris Dean drops to the bench.

Hooker Neil Cochrane will captain the side in the absence of Magnus Bradbury, who is currently excluded from the squad as he recovers from a head knock sustained during an incident in Edinburgh city centre almost two weeks ago which is subject to an ongoing internal inquiry.

In the back-row, No 8 Cornell du Preez is joined by the burgeoning duo of Lewis Carmichael and Luke Crosbie, who makes his first start in the black and red following his try-scoring cameo off the bench last weekend.

Head coach Richard Cockerill said: “I was very impressed with Krasny Yar’s win against Stade Francais last weekend. They key for us tomorrow is to match them physically but also to play our own game and make sure we challenge them with ball in hand.

“We know it’s going to be tough. If we’re not playing at 100 per cent then Krasny Yar are a good enough side to beat us as we saw last weekend.”

Edinburgh team to face Krasny Yar at Fili Stadium in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday 21 October (kick-off 10am BST)

15 Blair Kinghorn (48)

14 Damien Hoyland (51)

13 James Johnstone (5)

12 Junior Rasolea (17)

11 Tom Brown (111)

10 Jason Tovey (29)

9 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (89)

1 Allan Dell (41)

2 Neil Cochrane CAPTAIN (56)

3 WP Nel (109)

4 Anton Bresler (59)

5 Grant Gilchrist (104)

6 Lewis Carmichael (15)

7 Luke Crosbie (2)

8 Cornell du Preez (87)

SUBS

16 Stuart McInally (108)

17 Darryl Marfo (7)

18 Simon Berghan (38)

19 Fraser McKenzie (85)

20 Viliame Mata (19)

21 Nathan Fowles (39)

22 Chris Dean (47)

23 Glenn Bryce (26)

Edinburgh appearances in brackets