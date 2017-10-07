Search

Marr 6 - 19 Ayr: Unbeaten home record goes

Marr head coach Craig Redpath said: 'We re-group and move on.' Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS
Marr head coach Craig Redpath said: 'We re-group and move on.' Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS
Share this article
0
Have your say

By matt vallance

at Fullarton Park