Ayr 53 - 10 Currie: Ayr blow away the visitors

Currie were caught in the eye of a try storm in this BT Premiership opener.

It took the home team 53.7 seconds to score the first of their eight tries, Ross Curle powering over. They then survived some hot Currie pressure before, midway through the half, skipper Peter McCallum scored their second try. The try-scorers then combined for Archie Russell to touch down before Jamie Bova made it four tries after good footwork by Curle. Frazier Climo converted three of the tries, and added a penalty for 29-0 at half time.

Jamie Forbes got Currie on the score board with a 42nd minute penalty, but, Bova scored a superb chip and chase try to restore normal service. Climo then got try No.6, before, with 20 minutes still to play, Bova completed his hat-trick, on his club competitive debut.

Replacement Danny McCluskey broke away for Ayr’s eighth try before Currie finally crossed the line, Forbes spotting Cameron Gray unmarked on the left to gather the stand-off’s chip and touch down, Forbes converted.