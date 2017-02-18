Ayr 48 - 12 Watsonians: Sad goodbye for Marcus Di Rollo

Ayr more than made amends for their shock loss at Myreside earlier this season, with this eight-tries-to-two thrashing of Watsonians. The defeat was a sorry end to Marcus Di Rollo’s and Simon Taylor’s tenure as Watsonians coaches, as their side were second best throughout.

The visitors punished sloppy Ayr handling when Keith Young put them ahead in six minutes, Ewan Scott converting, but Ayr immediately hit back, with hooker Lewis Anderson scoring and Frazier Climo converting.

Danny McCluskey’s unconverted try put Ayr in front in 13 minutes, before David Armstrong reprised his sniping try of last week. Climo converted, as he did Blair Macpherson’s 33rd minute bonus-point try, and Ayr led 26-7 at the interval.

McCluskey dotted down his second unconverted try in 42 minutes, before, after some Watsonians ascendancy, Martin Christie reduced the leeway with an unconverted try. Ayr regained the initiative and a brace of unconverted Jamie Bova tries bookended a solo interception try and conversion from Climo.