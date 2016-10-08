Ayr 46 - 22 Stirling County: Home pack well on top

Ayr got back to winning ways, with a seven tries to three win over Stirling County. The home pack was on top from the off, but, to their credit an under-strength County played some good off-the-cuff stuff in broken play.

Forward power from Ayr saw George Hunter open the scoring in 11 minutes, with Frazier Climo adding a penalty midway through the half. But, County replied with tries from Matt Lamb and Ross Jones, both converted by skipper Jonny Hope to lead 14-8, before tries from Richard Dalgleish and Blair McPherson, whose touch-down was converted by Climo, put Ayr 20-14 up at the break.

Skipper Grant Anderson stretched the Ayr lead with the bonus-point try, Hope cut it with a penalty but tries from D’arcy Rae, converted by Climo, a second score for Anderson and one for Jamie Bova, the latter two converted by Ross Curle, had Ayr out of sight, before Craig Pringle’s last-minute try for County rang down the curtain on a thoroughly entertaining afternoon’s rugby.

“It was great to get back to winning, but, credit to County for the way they made us battle for the win”, said Ayr coach Calum Forrester.