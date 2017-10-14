Ayr 41 - 17 Heriot’s: Ayr show their class

With their “piano-shifters” up front in near-total control, the Ayr backs made some sweet music in this five tries to two home win.

Stage Three Academy player Stafford McDowall was in outstanding form for the home side right from the start, when he set up Frazier Climo for the opening try in two minutes.

Ross Jones opened Heriot’s account with a penalty, but Scott Lyle added a penalty to his earlier conversion, before setting up Craig Gossman for a try which he again converted.

Lyle then kicked a second penalty before converting Grant Anderson’s try, to give Ayr a 27-10 interval lead.

Gossman then finished an incredible spell of continuity rugby by Ayr, with Lyle again converting, before another sublime McDowall break set up Climo for a second try, converted by replacement Paddy Dewhurst to make the game safe as it entered the final quarter and guarantee the Man of the Match award for the young centre.

Heriot’s however, had the final word through Callum Marshall, with Jones converting, but, by then the game had long gone for the visitors.