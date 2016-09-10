Ayr 27 - 24 Gala: Home side do enough

Ayr won, without playing as well as they can, with this five tries to three win over Gala at Millbrae. But, Frazier Climo left 13 unkicked points out there.

Gregor Hunter put Gala in front with a fifth-minute penalty, but, in nine minutes, Climo’s long pass put Grant Anderson over wide out.

But back came Gala, Craig Robertson stripping opposite number Jamie Bova on half-way and sprinting clear, Gregor Hunter converting.

The arrival of David Armstrong in 35 minutes boosted Ayr and just before the break flanker Gregor Henry squared things with Ayr’s second try.

Will Bordill stretched Ayr’s lead in 47 minutes, but Craig Robertson restored the Gala advantage with another long-range try in 54 minutes, Hunter again converting.

Ayr then put together a great spell of continuity rugby for hooker James Malcolm to restore their lead, with the bonus point try, before another huge miss pass from Climo, enabled Grant Anderson to put Danny McCluskey over.

This time, Climo converted, but Gala had the final word with another glorious long-range try, Craig Dods getting over and Hunter again converting. It was a case of too-little, too-late for the Braw Lads.