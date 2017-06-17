Australia 19-24 Scotland: Scots hold on for famous win

Scotland have sealed a famous win in Australia after defeating their hosts 19-24.

A strong defensive performance and some choice finishing was enough to hand Gregor Townsend’s side their first ever victory in Sydney.

Australia's Eto Nabuli, left, looks to offload the ball while being tackled by Scotland's Greig Tonks, right, and Duncan Taylor during their rugby union test match in Sydney. Picture: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Finn Russell proved why he’s been called up to the British & Irish Lions squad with a man-of-the-match performance at the Allianz Stadium.

The fly-half scored after charging down an attempted clearance from Will Genia to help the Scots make slight amends for their controversial one point loss in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

The victory now moves Scotland up to fourth in the world rankings.

Russell was also involved in the best move of the match which saw Hamish Watson score a sensational try in th second half which put them back in front with 61 minutes gone.

Scotland's Duncan Taylor touches the ball down to score a try. Picture: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Scotland led 17-12 at halftime despite fullback Israel Folau scoring two first-half tries for the Wallabies, including a leaping acrobatic catch on the tryline in the 40th minute.

Australia took the lead on a Will Genia try and Bernard Foley’s conversion with just under 20 minutes to play, but its two-point lead lasted just six minutes when Watson scored a 50-meter try which Russell converted to help the Scots to their first win against the Wallabies in Australia since a shock 9-6 victory in Newcastle in 2012 and first ever in Sydney.

Scotland played strong defensively in the final 15 minutes but was also helped by several errant Australian passes which went into touch just as the Wallabies were threatening to score.

On Saturday, with the Wallabies just meters from Scotland’s try line and pushing to level the match, it was penalized by referee Wayne Barnes after the full-time siren had sounded for not releasing the ball.

Scores:

Scotland 24 (Duncan Taylor, Finn Russell, Hamish Watson tries; Russell 3 conversions, Greig Tonks penalty); Australia 19 (Israel Folau 2, Will Genia tries; Bernard Foley 2 conversions). HT: 17-12.