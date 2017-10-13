Allan Dell returns to Edinburgh starting line-up

Scotland loosehead Allan Dell will make his first start of the season for Edinburgh in tomorrow’s European Challenge Cup opener at London Irish.

The prop, who was an injury call-up to the Lions in New Zealand during the summer, returned from injury off the bench against Zebre last weekend and is back in a team that contains nine changes from the one which started against the Italians.

Glenn Bryce replaces the injured Blair Kinghorn at full-back whilst wing Damien Hoyland comes in for Tom Brown who drops to the bench. Dougie Fife keeps his spot on the other flank.

Chris Dean is back at centre and links-up with Junior Rasolea who makes his first start since the season opener. Jason Tovey continues at stand-off and is partnered by scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne.

In the back-row, John Hardie replaces club captain Magus Bradbury.

Head coach Richard Cockerill said: “We’ve picked a strong side which we believe can compete against a dangerous London Irish side. We’ve made nine changes, but the guys who’ve come in have a point to prove and we hope they can put their hand up for future selection.

“This club has experienced some relative success in European competition, so we hope with a positive result tomorrow we can kick-start another memorable run once again.”

Edinburgh team to face London Irish at the Madejski Stadium in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday 14 October (kick-off 3pm)

15 Glenn Bryce

14 Dougie Fife

13 Chris Dean

12 Junior Rasolea

11 Damien Hoyland

10 Jason Tovey

9 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (88)

1 Allan Dell

2 Stuart McInally

3 Simon Berghan

4 Fraser McKenzie (captain)

5 Ben Toolis

6 Jamie Ritchie

7 John Hardie

8 Cornell du Preez

SUBS

16 Neil Cochrane

17 Daryl Marfo

18 WP Nel

19 Grant Gilchrist

20 Luke Crosbie

21 Nathan Fowles

22 Tom Brown

23 Jason Harries