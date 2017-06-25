All Blacks boss the biff and boff

The Lions played pretty well all told yesterday in Eden Park, the graveyard of so many touring team’s dreams. The All Blacks played better. It happens in rugby every weekend of the season. The only thing that differentiated yesterday’s match was that New Zealand represent the very pinnacle of the game, both now and historically speaking, the statistics insist.

Despite the defeat, the Lions have several positive takeaways. They broke the All Blacks defensive line more often than anyone imagined. They scored two good tries, one of which, sparked by Liam Williams’ counter attack from his own 22, was the best of the evening and they were in this match right up to the 54th minute when Reiko Ioane’s second score put paid to any hopes of victory.

Warren Gatland’s adventurous back three selection repaid him handsome dividends, with Williams, Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson all showing up well in attack. That they couldn’t quite finish every opportunity that came their way cost them dear and Watson should know better than to throw a Hail Mary pass when it had almost no chance of sticking.

That is the good news but there was plenty of the other sort to sift through. New Zealand are known for starting slowly and at times they looked a little ring rusty, that blow out against Samoa proving almost useless as preparation for the intensity of a Lions’ Test match. This may have been the Lions’ best chance of victory. It was the All Black pack that did for the Lions, attacking the tourists at their strongest point and neutering them in the process. The lineouts were an even battle, both teams losing throws on the opposition five metre line, but elsewhere New Zealand bossed the men in red, especially at the breakdown.

There was a period early in the game when the home side made Test match rugby look simple. The forwards carried hard and straight, eschewing the fireworks that everyone expected, and they made good metres with every carry. The big men took the ball short to negate the Lions’ famed rush defence and it worked a treat. Only rarely did the Lions’ rush catch an All Black in possession well behind the gain line.

Until now the Lions’ defence had been one of their main offensive weapons, pressing the opposition into making mistakes, isolating players and regaining possession, but yesterday the Lions’ defence resorted to being… well, defensive.

The biggest difference between the sides came at the breakdown where the All Blacks won quick ball almost at will, Sam Cane making a nuisance of himself all match and showing the benefits of an out and out “fetcher”.

New Zealand’s forwards had read all week about the physicality of the tourists and probably felt they had a point to prove. Point proven. They bossed the contact zone , winning all the big collisions, and such was their efficiency in clearing bodies that they make the hardest job of all look almost effortless. The Lions were ponderous in comparison, operating at 33 prm to the hosts’ high-tempo 45.

When the replacements took to the field, Ardie Savea upheld the family tradition started by big brother Julian by running right over the top of Lions’ skipper Sam Warburton. Welcome to real rugby Sam!

At one point the Kiwis had the temerity to park their tanks on the Lions’ lawn, pushing them back in the set scrum before an outrageous offload from Kieran Read set up Ioane’s second of the evening and effectively ended this contest.

With the Lions’ displaying more ambition than at any stage on the tour to date it almost looked at times as if the teams had swapped clothes, the All Blacks direct and physical, the Lions giving the ball width. All of which leaves Gatland with some serious thinking to do.

He can’t afford a loss in Wellington next Saturday, so does the coach double his stake and go all out attack or does he revert to type and attempt to eke out a win with the Lions’ traditional strengths? The former risks playing into All Black hands but if he sticks to the existing game plan it’s difficult to see how the Lions bully the All Black forwards into submission after Saturday’s miss-match.

Should Gatland choose to twist rather than stick, Jonny Sexton will play alongside Owen Farrell in the midfield with Jonathan Joseph to come off the bench for Jon Davies and the electric scrum-half Rhys Webb will enter the fray far earlier than he did yesterday.

In the forwards, George Kruis endured an ordinary afternoon at the office and Maro Itoje will surely start alongside Alun-Wyn Jones with Courtney Lawes’ athleticism kept in reserve. Kyle Sinckler showed up well when he arrived and may get a start in place of the less than convincing Tadgh Furlong. At least one of the flankers will probably give way for a “fetcher”, probably Warburton although Justin Tipuric has much the better handling skills in attack.