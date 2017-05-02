Al Kellock hails Warriors Scott Cummings and Matt Fagerson

Former Glasgow Warriors captain Al Kellock has backed young up-and-coming forwards Scott Cummings and Matt Fagerson to have very bright futures in the game.

This weekend’s second leg of the 1872 Scottish Cup at Scotstoun will bring to an end the domestic season for both the Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby.

In 20-year-old second-row Cummings and 18-year-old back-row Fagerson, Kellock believes that Glasgow have two talents who can go far.

Kellock, who played more than 150 matches for the Warriors and, of course, represented Edinburgh for four seasons, said: “It may not have been the season everyone at Glasgow wanted in terms of getting into the Guinness Pro12 play-offs, but I think one of the most pleasing things as Gregor Townsend gets set to depart as head coach and Dave Rennie gets ready to come in is the emergence of young players at Scotstoun.

“For example, Zander Fagerson is still young, but is now a regular in the side and has earned Scotland caps while Scott Cummings and Matt Fagerson, pictured, have impressed me of late.

“Scott had a bad injury which kept him out of action for nearly six months earlier this season, but the way he handled his rehab and then came back into the team during the Six Nations period and made a big impact really was good to see.

“He reminds me quite a bit of Jonny Gray in the way that he handles himself on and off the pitch. He is always willing to learn and always listens to advice from experienced players around him.

“He has certainly shown in recent months that he has grown up as a player and used his injury time wisely and I am excited to see his progress.

“Matt came straight from school last summer and for someone so young the way that he has dealt with being in and around the pro set-up has been top class.

“You would not know he was 18 if you watched the Warriors training as he can handle himself and brings a big of an edge. He did well at No 8 recently in the win over Zebre.”

Kellock also has high hopes for second-row Lewis Carmichael, who turns 22 today and is on loan at Western Force from Edinburgh.

“Lewis is someone who has matured a lot and this stint in Australia will help massively too,” he said.

