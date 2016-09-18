Richard Moore: All we’ve seen is athletes following rules

“Hell of an era to be an elite international athlete,” said an American sportswriter this week. He was referring to the first release by the ‘Fancy Bears Hack Team’ of athletes’ confidential medical information.

“We stand for fair play and clean sport,” say the Fancy Bears, who most believe to be Russian, on their website. “We are going to tell you how Olympic medals are won. We hacked World Anti-Doping Agency databases and we were shocked with what we saw.”

In outing athletes who legitimately use drugs thanks to Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), the Fancy Bears aim to expose what they see as western hypocrisy. The logic is as follows: while Russian athletes have been cheating in the old school way, thanks to a sophisticated, state-organised system, Americans and Europeans have also been cheating, with TUEs enabling them to use medicines that would otherwise be banned.

The Bears’ campaign began with high-profile Americans, including Simone Biles and the Williams sisters, Serena, pictured, and Venus. The tweet announcing the first leak was subtle: “#SerenaWilliams #VenusWilliams are doping addicts.”

Travis Tygart, chief executive of the US Anti-Doping Agency, was unequivocal in backing the athletes and condemning the hackers: “In each of the situations, the athlete has done everything right in adhering to the global rules for obtaining permission to use a needed medication… The cyber-bullying of innocent athletes being engaged in by these hackers is cowardly and despicable.”

The Fancy Bears’ next release included Tour de France winners Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome. Froome’s data merely confirmed what he has previously said: that in nine years he has had two TUEs, one in 2013, one in 2014. Given that some assumed that Tour winners use TUEs like energy bars, the hacking of Froome’s data had the unlikely – and surely unintended – consequence of enhancing rather than damaging his reputation.

The Wiggins case raised more questions, mainly because in his 2012 autobiography he claimed never to have had any injections. Yet for three summers, from 2011-2013, he had a TUE for a 40mg shot of a corticosteroid, triamcinolone, to help combat a pollen allergy. As Wiggins’ medical notes said, he had “a lifelong history of upper respiratory and ocular allergy”. Prior to 2011 he treated this with asthma inhalers, but stronger treatment was recommended, and approved, after he was examined by an ear, nose and throat specialist in February 2011. He received the drug before the 2011 Tour de France, again before the 2012 Tour, which he won, and once more before his final Grand Tour, the 2013 Giro d’Italia.

Wiggins did not contravene any anti-doping rules. On the contrary, as with Biles and the Williams sisters, he and his medical team followed the rules to the letter. If the drug he used for his pollen allergy has side-effects that could be performance-enhancing – it can aid weight loss – all we can do is trust that the anti-doping authorities have precautions in place to prevent its abuse.

For a TUE to be granted, it must be unanimously approved by a panel of three experts and UK Anti-Doping this week stressed that their system is “robust and independent,” adding: “The use of TUEs is not a doping offence, and all of these athletes [whose records have been hacked] have legitimately applied for, and been granted, medical support within the anti-doping rules.”

Nevertheless, the release of the TUEs – or as the hackers would have it, the revelations of Western-sanctioned doping – have provoked a range of reactions, from sympathy for the athletes to sarcasm about the range of maladies for which they sought treatment. “Talk about sacrifice,” said one comment on Twitter. “Team GB athletes rose from deathbeds to win gold for country.”

There are a couple of responses to this, one that addresses a serious point buried in the snark – globally, WADA approved 1,330 TUEs in 2015, up 48 per cent on the previous year, which appears to be an alarming spike (though the figure has fallen in cycling: only 13 TUEs were approved by the UCI, cycling’s governing body, in 2015). But the other response is that you are more likely to suffer from asthma, and therefore to require treatment, if you are an elite athlete. While asthma affects around 8-10 per cent of the general population, tests conducted on the British swimming and cycling teams in 2014 found that 70 per cent of the former and 40 per cent of the latter had some form of asthma.

In the climate of suspicion and distrust that swamps elite sport, however, an athlete with an inhaler is, in some people’s eyes, up to no good. They are certainly subject to a level of scrutiny that is unprecedented: what a time to be an elite international athlete, indeed.

What the hackers have demonstrated, if nothing else, is that for anybody in the public sphere with personal information online the notion of privacy can seem as archaic as a typewriter. So far, all the Fancy Bears have done is reveal that lots of athletes have done nothing wrong. But they have also shone a light on TUEs. And a proper discussion about TUEs – is the athlete’s right to medical confidentiality sacrosanct, or should all TUEs be made public? If an athlete needs drugs to compete, should they be competing at all? – is long overdue.