Scots striker David Porcher scores against Brazil in Paralympics

The action at the XV Paralympics began in Rio yesterday with one sight some wanted to see at the Olympics but did not – a united Great Britain football team taking on hosts Brazil.

Britain’s seven-a-side footballers, for athletes with cerebral palsy or an acquired brain injury, lost 2-1 at the Deodoro Stadium.

The national football associations continue to block British team at the Olympics, but there was no such issue at the Paralympics.

ParalympicsGB had three Scots and one Northern Irishman in the 14-man squad.

David Porcher from Livingston, who scored Britain’s goal yesterday, was once on the books at Hibs and now plays for Preston Athletic in the Lowland League following a spell at Stenhousemuir.

He is joined in the GB squad by Martin Hickman from Lennoxtown and the experienced Jonathan Paterson from Motherwell.

Former Birmingham player Jack Rutter captained a squad featuring ex-Liverpool player Sean Highdale and former Tranmere forward Ollie Nugent, who currently plays for Chester.

England captain Wayne Rooney sent the squad a good luck message prior to the tournament – and it appeared they would need it in a tough Pool A also featuring Ireland and Ukraine, the Paralympic champions in 2004 and 2008.

Britain’s best performance was bronze in 1984 and they were seventh at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games, while Brazil were third at last year’s World Championships at St George’s Park.

Leandro Goncalves do Amaral gave Brazil an early lead and Maycon Ferreira de Almeida doubled the advantage by following up his own shot which had hit the post before the half-time interval.

Goalkeeper Giles Moore made some crucial saves, while Matt Crossen struck a post with a vicious shot.

Britain did cut the deficit three minutes after the restart when Porcher struck a fine equaliser. Porcher made space for himself on the edge of the Brazil box and curled in a left-footed shot off the post.

Crossen came close with six minutes of the 60 remaining when he brought the ball down on the edge of the Brazil box and curled it narrowly outside the post with his right foot.