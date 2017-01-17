Victory at the double for Grimley badminton twins

The impressive 16-year-old Glasgow School of Sport twins, Christopher and Matthew Grimley, started the year in style with victory in the men’s doubles at the Babolat Dunfermline Open at the Carnegie Leisure Centre.

The youngsters met Glen Lewington and Ciar Pringle in a see-saw final which resulted in Christopher and Matthew squeezing through 22-20 in the third game.

Matthew also finished runner-up in the mixed doubles with his partner Kirsten Berry.

Next up for the twins are the Yonex Scottish National Championships at Bell’s in Perth at the start of next month.