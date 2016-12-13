Two awards for Mark Erskine’s Georgia

Mary Erskine School’s Georgia Adderley has been a regular in this column, and she has ended the year in style with a couple of top awards.

Most recently, she collected SportsAid Scotland’s Miquel Trophy for best developing athlete.

It was fitting that Raymond Miquel, the founder of SportsAid Scotland, attended the ceremony at Investec Offices in Quartermile, Edinburgh, and presented the award.

The Edinburgh star has also been named as Scottish Squash’s Female Player of the Year.

But Georgia is not only a talent on the squash court – she has also played football for Scotland at age-group level.

She has competed in the Under-15 Bob Docherty Trophy and recently captained Scotland Under-16s in a double-header away to Finland.

“I was delighted to win the Scottish Squash Award and over the moon to win The Miquel Trophy,” she said.

Georgia is set to start the new year by competing in the British Junior Open Squash Championships in Sheffield.

“Georgia’s progression over the past season has been outstanding,” commented a Scottish Squash spokesman. “She has competed in not one, but three European representative events – Under-17, Under-19 and Senior Women.