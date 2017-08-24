Thrilled Kirsty Gilmour stuns world No 7

It was a day of shocks in the women’s singles and Scot Kirsty Gilmour joined in the fun by making it through to the quarter-finals at the Total BWF World Championships at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

The No 16 seed beat China’s world No 7 He Bingjiao 21-14, 15-21, 21-16, arguably the best-ever win for the Commonwealth Games and European Championship runner-up.

“I am so happy,” said the 23-year-old, who lives a short drive from the Arena. “After all that I have been through in the last year, now everything is so positive and so rewarding.”

It was after a disappointing Olympic Games in Rio that Gilmour underwent knee surgery. She is also working with a new coach, MalaysianTat Meng Wong. Everything is on an upward curve for Scotland’s best-ever singles player.

She is now stronger, fitter and the plan against the sixth seed was all but perfect. She lost the first point but then reeled off ten without reply to gain complete control in the first game.

The second was a Chinese comeback, but the third also started well for the home player. She raced to a 3-0 lead and was never headed.

“It was a bit up and down and I played a few loose shots,” Gilmour said. “But mostly it was pretty solid. I felt I played really well and I enjoyed it so much.”

She also had the help of a partisan home crowd. “I would like to thank each and every one who came to the Emirates to support me,” she added. “It was exactly what I wanted. The more noise the better. I love hearing people shout out.”

Gilmour would have been due to meet second seed, Ji Hyun Sung, next but she was knocked out by India’s Saina Nehwal and top seed Akane Yamaguchi also fell by the wayside.

Gilmour said: “I’ve met Saina a few times and there have been close battles.

“But that’s for tomorrow. Tonight I am just going to enjoy the moment. It’s going to be a late dinner but I’ll be playing late again tomorrow.”

England’s Raj Ouseph, a two-time Scottish Open Champion, produced a great performance against the legendary Lin Dan, but he just couldn’t quite get over the line.

For the second day in succession, Lin, seeking his sixth world title, had to come from behind and spent well over 80 minutes on court before going through 14-21, 21-17, 2-16.

“I played really well in the first game, but then he started to impose himself,” said Ouseph, the European Champion. “He kept pushing the pace. I’ve got to learn to sustain the same high level for three games. But he is a great player and I hope he goes on to win. That will look good for me.”

England’s Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis, the Olympic bronze medallists, raised hopes of a shock in the men’s doubles, but went out 16-21, 21-18, 15-21 to Koreans Chung Eui Seok and Kim Dukyoung.