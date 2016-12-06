Three-time Olympian Robbie Renwick retires from swimming

Former world and Commonwealth champion Robbie Renwick has announced his retirement from swimming.

The 28-year-old Scot represented Great Britain in three consecutive Olympics in Beijing, London and Rio, winning a silver medal this summer as part of the 4x200 metres freestyle relay team.

Renwick appeared at his first major international meet in 2006 at the Commonwealth Games, also winning relay silver, and went on to become Commonwealth champion in the individual event four years later in Delhi.

One of the highlights of his career was a gold medal as part of the relay team at the World Championships in Kazan in 2015, while he was a bronze medallist in the individual 400m in 2008.

Renwick only swam in the heats in Rio, and he said: “To start with it was a bittersweet moment for me. I was initially devastated not to perform well enough to be part of the final, but I’ve had time to reflect and I’m incredibly proud of my contribution.

“I’ve been lucky enough to share the pool with many talented swimmers over the years, but to be part of TeamGB at our most successful Games ever is priceless and a perfect way to close such an incredible chapter in my life.

“Despite moving on from competitive swimming I will stay involved and I am looking forward to focusing my efforts on the development and business side of the sport.

“I feel passionately about sharing my knowledge with the next generation, and mentoring younger athletes who are starting out in their career. I firmly believe that, without the help and support of others, no athlete can reach their full potential.”

British Swimming’s head coach Bill Furniss paid tribute to Renwick, saying: “Robbie has been a great servant to the sport of swimming for well over a decade and in that time he has continually performed at the very highest level.Robbie’s dedication and commitment has rewarded him with a long and productive career and I’m sure he will use these qualities in the next chapter of his life.”