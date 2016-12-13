Thomas Dunn aims higher as he retains Scottish snowcross title

Thomas Dunn, an 11-year-old from Cambuslang, is continuing to fast-track towards his ambition of competing at the top level in the fast and furious boardercross, after recently retaining the SSSA Scottish Primary Schools’ Indoor Snowcross title at Snow Factor Braehead, Glasgow.

Thomas, a pupil at St Aloysius’ College, who is also the reigning Scottish Schools Indoor Freestyle Champion, has been snowboarding since the age of five and competing since he was seven.

“I’m really pleased to have retained my Scottish Schools Indoor Snowcross title,” said the youngster. “I train three times a week with Snow Factor and also do gymnastics to help my fitness and technique. I’m going to keep working hard and hopefully I’ll get a chance to train abroad this season with the boardercross Team GB squad.”