The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Scotland

Legendary basketball team the Harlem Globetrotters have announced a UK arena tour for next May including a trip to Scotland.

The Globetrotters will be appearing at the Braehead Arena on Thursday 24 May, 2018.

The team have existed for more than 90 years, playing exhibition matches around the world.

Though hey have previously won the World Professional Basketball title, in 1940, the troupe have more become known for their comic routines.

DATES

May 17, 2018 Brighton/Brighton Centre 7:30pm

May 18, 2018 Birmingham/Genting Arena 7:30pm

May 19, 2018 London/The SSE Arena Wembley 7:30pm

May 20, 2018 Cardiff/Motorpoint Arena 6:00pm

May 22, 2018 Leeds/First Direct Arena 7:30pm

May 23, 2018 Newcastle/Metro Radio Arena 7:30pm

May 24, 2018 Glasgow/Braehead Arena 7:30pm

May 25, 2018 Liverpool/Echo Arena 7:30pm

May 26, 2018 Manchester/Manchester Arena 7:30pm

May 27, 2018 Bournemouth/International Centre 7:30pm

May 28, 2018 London/The O2 6:00pm

