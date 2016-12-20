Swimmers Keanna and Katie excel in Canada

Congratulation to Keanna MacInnes (Firrhill High School) and Katie Robertson (Kyle Academy) on winning medals at the Ontario Junior International in Canada.

A week after excelling at the Scottish Short Course Championships at Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth Pool, Keanna finished second in the 200m butterfly.

Competing in the final female event on the programme, Katie claimed a bronze medal in the 50m breaststroke.

Both just 15 and in their fourth year at school, the pair were not only competing for a Scottish team but were members of a British squad,

“It was really exciting to be involved in the GB set-up for a first time,” said Katie, whose next major event will be the Brodies Scottish Schools’ Championship in East Kilbride next month.