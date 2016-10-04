Shetland kids’ chance to make a racket

School pupils in Shetland enjoyed a treat with a visit from Badmintonscotland’s Highlands and Islands Regional Development Officer, Jane Grant.

The Big Hit Festivals were delivered in Brae, Scalloway, Aith, Lerwick, Yell and Unst and involved more than 200 primary pupils and 50 secondary children.

The visit kicked off with a Young sports Leaders Award held in Lerwick on Friday, followed by a Badminton Basics Course in Brae on the Saturday, in preparation for the week of badminton a ctivity.

The event, organised in conjunction with Shetland Active Schools, catered for pupils from Primary 4 up to Secondary. Teachers were also involved – learning skills that they will be able to deliver badminton as a sporting option in the schools.

Badminton has always been a buoyant sport in the north of Scotland, with many active clubs and leagues in Sutherland, Caithness and Orkney.

In Shetland, there are already many junior clubs in and it is hoped even more youngsters will be inspired to take part.

For the most promising young players there is a junior county squad run by Shetland Badminton Association which welcomes players from across the Shetland Isles.

The next visit will complete the Big Hit Festivals in Shetland and the lucky pupils will come from Whalsay and Sandwick.