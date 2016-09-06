Scots swimmers strike gold at UK School Games in Sheffield

At Glasgow 2014, Hannah Miley and Dan Wallace were crowned Commonwealth Games Champions in one of the toughest swimming disciplines, the 400m individual medley.

Both went on to compete for Team GB in the same event at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last month.

Now, Scotland’s future in the multi-stroke event also appears to be in very good hands.

Last weekend, Scottish swimmers enjoyed medal success at the UK School Games, where they competed at the state-of-the-art Olympic-size swimming pool at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Ryan Retson (Graeme High School), representing Scotland South & East, and Nikki Miller (Mearns Castle High School), representing Scotland North & West, claimed gold in the boys’ and girls’ 400m individual medley.

One of the most impressive swims at the Games was by Firrhill High School’s Keanna Macinnes. The Edinburgh youngster set a new school record of 1:01.99 in winning the under-16 butterfly.

Keanna is accustomed to setting new marks – she holds the 100m and 200m butterfly record in the 13-14 years age group from the Brodies Scottish Schools’ Championships.